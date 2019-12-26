iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.31

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.31 and last traded at $47.27, with a volume of 99793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.66.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.36.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.5774 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 876.8% during the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 163.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.