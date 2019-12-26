iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $178.56

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $178.56 and last traded at $178.56, with a volume of 3103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.09.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.8356 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

