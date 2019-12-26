iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Sets New 12-Month High at $176.15

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $176.15 and last traded at $176.15, with a volume of 8964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.52 and its 200 day moving average is $162.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWF. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

