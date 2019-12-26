iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $130.26

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $130.26 and last traded at $130.26, with a volume of 15621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.92.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.02.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.739 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 528.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.