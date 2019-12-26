iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Sets New 52-Week High at $152.52

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $152.52 and last traded at $152.52, with a volume of 5119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.62.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.6597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 958.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 22,173 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 111.2% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $754,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 59,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IYG)

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

