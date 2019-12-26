Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) and Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Head to Head Comparison

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) and Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Grupo Supervielle pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Itau Corpbanca pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Grupo Supervielle pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Supervielle has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Itau Corpbanca has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Grupo Supervielle has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itau Corpbanca has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grupo Supervielle and Itau Corpbanca’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Supervielle $860.71 million 0.40 -$107.49 million $0.77 4.87 Itau Corpbanca $2.90 billion 1.04 $274.13 million N/A N/A

Itau Corpbanca has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Supervielle.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grupo Supervielle and Itau Corpbanca, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Supervielle 5 0 0 0 1.00 Itau Corpbanca 0 1 0 0 2.00

Grupo Supervielle currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 46.67%. Given Grupo Supervielle’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Grupo Supervielle is more favorable than Itau Corpbanca.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Supervielle and Itau Corpbanca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Supervielle 6.09% 18.00% 2.11% Itau Corpbanca 6.91% 4.76% 0.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.0% of Grupo Supervielle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Itau Corpbanca shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Itau Corpbanca beats Grupo Supervielle on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle S.A., a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors. The company also offers credit cards; insurance and mutual fund products; and factoring, leasing, cash management, asset management, and microcredit financing services. In addition, it distributes treasury products, such as debt securities; and provides non-financial products and service. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and medium to large-sized companies. It operates 340 access points, including 180 bank branches, 19 banking payment and collection centers, 80 CCF sales points, and 61 consumer financing branches and other sale points, as well as 521 ATMs and 193 self-service terminals. The company was formerly known as Inversiones y Participaciones S.A. and changed its name to Grupo Supervielle S.A. in November 2008. Grupo Supervielle S.A. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Itau Corpbanca

Itaú CorpBanca provides wholesale and retail banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as accepts demand and time deposits; and provides commercial loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services. The company has operations in Chile, Colombia, and Panama, as well as has a branch in New York and representative offices in Madrid and Peru. Itaú CorpBanca was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

