Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) will post sales of $27.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.61 million. Iteris reported sales of $23.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $113.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.93 million to $113.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $130.34 million, with estimates ranging from $128.49 million to $132.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 13.62% and a negative net margin of 8.34%.

ITI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Northland Securities set a $9.00 price objective on Iteris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Iteris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

NASDAQ ITI opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $201.68 million, a P/E ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iteris during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iteris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Iteris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.