James Scott Medford Acquires 260,000 Shares of On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Stock

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Director James Scott Medford acquired 260,000 shares of On Track Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $41,600.00.

OTIVF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 62,710 shares.

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

