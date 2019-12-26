JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of JD.Com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JD.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.69.

JD stock opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. JD.Com has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $36.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1,209.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.Com will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the third quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 165.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

