JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JMP. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded JMP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

JMP Group stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. JMP Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $61.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.72.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $21.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JMP Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. JMP Group’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in JMP Group during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of JMP Group by 65.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of JMP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

