Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Jumia Technologies

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jumia Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.06.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The firm has a market cap of $420.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth about $237,842,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,705,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

