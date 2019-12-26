Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JUN3. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jungheinrich presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.50 ($28.49).

Get Jungheinrich alerts:

Shares of ETR JUN3 opened at €21.88 ($25.44) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74. Jungheinrich has a 12 month low of €17.50 ($20.35) and a 12 month high of €32.32 ($37.58).

Jungheinrich Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.