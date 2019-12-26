Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti began coverage on shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KAI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barrington Research set a $107.00 target price on shares of Kadant and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kadant has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.03.

NYSE KAI opened at $105.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.85. Kadant has a one year low of $77.32 and a one year high of $108.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.94 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kadant will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 99,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,429,353.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,054 shares of company stock worth $8,013,752. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 10.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,240,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,681,000 after purchasing an additional 117,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 942,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,546,000 after buying an additional 145,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kadant by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 532,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kadant by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 436,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kadant by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

