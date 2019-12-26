Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Trading Up 7.1%

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) shares were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.96, approximately 1,046,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,044,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KDMN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $600.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88.

In other Kadmon news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,470,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kadmon by 736.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the second quarter worth $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the second quarter worth $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

