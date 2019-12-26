Kenadyr Mining (CVE:KEN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Kenadyr Mining Corp (CVE:KEN) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22.

Kenadyr Mining Company Profile (CVE:KEN)

Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) Corp. investigates, evaluates, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company holds a 100% exploration license in the Borubai gold project that covers an area of 164 square kilometers located in the Chuy Region, the Kyrgyz Republic. It also holds an option agreement to acquire 9 mineral exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 1,200 square kilometers of prospective gold ground within Middle Tien Shan carbonaceous shale belt of the Kyrgyz Republic.

