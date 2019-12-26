Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO Sells $82,380.00 in Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel sold 2,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $82,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David L. Dunkel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kforce alerts:

On Friday, December 20th, David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $208,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, David L. Dunkel sold 1,300 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $52,338.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, David L. Dunkel sold 200 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $8,420.00.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $927.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.32 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kforce by 17.3% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 249.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 13.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KFRC. BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kforce in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.