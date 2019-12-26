KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Separately, Compass Point started coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 407.43, a quick ratio of 407.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.23. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million. Analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 139,220 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.