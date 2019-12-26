Kleros (PNK) Price Tops $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Kleros has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $543.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,715,910 tokens. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io.

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

