Klimatas Achieves Market Cap of $7,652.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $7,652.00 and $787.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 17% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00643947 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008376 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000292 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00001129 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000605 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

