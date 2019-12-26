Lake Street Capital Downgrades AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) to Hold

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WAAS. Raymond James cut AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Shares of NYSE WAAS opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $862.69 million, a P/E ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45. AquaVenture has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $27.78.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AquaVenture will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 615,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after buying an additional 359,578 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AquaVenture by 58.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 119,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

