Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.59

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.59 and last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 55049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

LBAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $886.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.27 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $7,346,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,862,000 after purchasing an additional 320,364 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,922.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 301,870 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 175,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 132,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 65,251 shares in the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.