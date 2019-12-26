Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.27 million. Analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 8.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $843,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 30,985 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 21.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the period. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

