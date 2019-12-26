Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.10

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $89.10 and last traded at $88.83, with a volume of 217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.09.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 77.8% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 94,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 96,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 81,683 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,145,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,853,000 after buying an additional 188,976 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth $1,624,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.