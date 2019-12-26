Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Trading 12.5% Higher

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s stock price traded up 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $1.08, 2,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 130,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LPTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 359,320 shares in the last quarter. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

