LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LPL. Morgan Stanley raised LG Display from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LG Display from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

NYSE LPL opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31. LG Display has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. LG Display had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, analysts predict that LG Display will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LG Display by 49.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in LG Display in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in LG Display in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

