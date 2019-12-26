Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $123.50

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $123.50 and last traded at $123.41, with a volume of 1918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.78.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDA shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 324.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 276.33% and a return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Broadband Corp Series A news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 261,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $30,568,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,020 shares in the company, valued at $31,516,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,437 shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $1,923,950.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,605,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,478 shares of company stock valued at $35,933,014 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

