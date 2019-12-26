Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.55 million.

LIND has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Sidoti raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter worth $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 48.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

LIND stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.86. 3,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,760. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.51 million, a PE ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 0.12.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

