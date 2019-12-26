Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Shares Gap Up to $10.87

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.94, but opened at $10.87. Lions Gate Entertainment shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 78,797 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LGF.A. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.67 million. Equities analysts predict that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

