Liquidia Technologies’ (LQDA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Wedbush currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Liquidia Technologies stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Liquidia Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

