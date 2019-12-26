Lisk Machine Learning Reaches 1-Day Volume of $36.00 (LML)

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Lisk Machine Learning has a market cap of $1.57 million and $36.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lisk Machine Learning has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Lisk Machine Learning token can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and BitBay.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00182591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.01232365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025277 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Token Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io. The official website for Lisk Machine Learning is www.gny.io/lisk.

Lisk Machine Learning Token Trading

Lisk Machine Learning can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BitBay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk Machine Learning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

