Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of LAC opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 9.90. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $287.42 million, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Lithium Americas had a net margin of 835.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 31.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,330,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 19,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

