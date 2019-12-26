LockTrip (LOC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,578.00

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, LockTrip has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00005753 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and IDEX. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $6.32 million and approximately $2,578.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010448 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003061 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Gatecoin, LATOKEN, Kucoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.