Loopring [NEO] 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $39.00 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Gate.io, CoinMex and Switcheo Network. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.25 million and $39.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00183051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.01226628 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025250 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00119194 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Gate.io, DragonEX, CoinMex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

