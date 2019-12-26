Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $273.39 Million

Brokerages expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) to report $273.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $278.80 million and the lowest is $268.32 million. Lumber Liquidators posted sales of $268.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $263.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.01 million. Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Shares of LL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 76,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,088. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. Lumber Liquidators has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LL. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 147.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

