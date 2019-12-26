LUXCoin Price Hits $0.18 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 23.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. LUXCoin has a market cap of $1.20 million and $14,743.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002422 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 8,782,823 coins and its circulating supply is 6,782,823 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

