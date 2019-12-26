M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “M/I Homes is one of nation’s leading builders of single family homes. M/I Homes have established an exemplary reputation based on a strong commitment to superior customer service, innovative design, quality construction and premium locations. M/I Homes serve a broad segment of the housing market including first-time, move-up, luxury and empty nester buyers. M/I Homes design, market, construct and sell single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, moveup, empty-nester and luxury buyers. The company have homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tampa, Orlando and Palm Beach County, Florida; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Virginia and Maryland. “

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price target on M/I Homes from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut M/I Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. M/I Homes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE MHO opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.95. M/I Homes has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $46.57.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $653.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. M/I Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M/I Homes (MHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.