MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Gap Down to $1.31

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.28, but opened at $1.31. MannKind shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 95,903 shares trading hands.

MNKD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MannKind in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

The firm has a market cap of $276.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 86.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

