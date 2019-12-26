Mardilyn Saathoff Sells 5,000 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Stock

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $365,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NWN opened at $71.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.81. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $74.13.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWN. Williams Capital upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northwest Natural from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

