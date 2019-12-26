Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $130.05

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $130.05 and last traded at $129.65, with a volume of 4521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.93.

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura set a $136.00 price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.43.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.72.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

In related news, VP John E. Geller, Jr. sold 7,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total value of $891,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James H. Iv Hunter sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,121 shares of company stock worth $4,628,075 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,119,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

