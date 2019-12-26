Marshall Motor (LON:MMH) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Marshall Motor Holdings PLC (LON:MMH) traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 152 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 150.50 ($1.98), 4,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 11,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.97).

The stock has a market capitalization of $117.65 million and a P/E ratio of 9.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 146.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 146.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89.

Marshall Motor Company Profile (LON:MMH)

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing passenger cars and commercial vehicles in the United Kingdom. It sells new and used vehicles; and provides after sales services, such as servicing, body shop repairs, and parts sales. The company's retail automobile brands include Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Ford, CUPRA, Ford Vans, Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar, Kia, Land Rover, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Benz Commercials, MINI, Nissan, Peugeot, Seat, SKODA, Smart, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Volkswagen Commercials, and Volvo.

