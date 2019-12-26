Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Sells $465,000.00 in Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $145,000.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Tunc Doluca sold 11,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $650,210.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $1,155,770.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $804,300.00.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $61.29 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.76 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.99 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 34.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 551.2% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 106.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MXIM. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

