MC Mining (LON:MCM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.88

MC Mining Ltd (LON:MCM) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.88 and traded as low as $28.00. MC Mining shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 30,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MC Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 36.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66.

MC Mining Company Profile (LON:MCM)

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project located to the southwest of Musina; and the Vele Colliery semi soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

