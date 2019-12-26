McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) Stock Price Down 7%

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) shares fell 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06, 6,407,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 10,076,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on McDermott International from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $207.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 349.92% and a negative net margin of 56.57%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

In other McDermott International news, insider Hook Sandra 714,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDermott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDermott International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McDermott International during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in McDermott International during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in McDermott International during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

