Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. develops and commercializes novel antibiotics designed to provide new and better therapeutic solutions. Melinta’s lead product is Baxdela, an antibiotic approved by the US FDA for use in the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). Melinta also has an extensive pipeline of preclinical and clinical stage products that were developed internally or assumed under the 2017 acquisition of Cempra, Inc. This pipeline includes many important classes of antibiotics, each targeted at a different segment of the anti-infective market. Melinta is headquartered in New Haven, CT. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Melinta Therapeutics stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Melinta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 4.25.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($15.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($13.12). The business had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.39% and a negative return on equity of 101.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Melinta Therapeutics will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 82.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 240,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 80.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

