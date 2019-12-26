Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Meta Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Meta Financial Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $39.00 price objective on Meta Financial Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.75.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.46.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $101.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $194,290.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at $320,524.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Goik sold 13,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $448,065.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,419 shares of company stock worth $954,914 over the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,395,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $129,993,000 after buying an additional 448,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,254,000 after buying an additional 40,021 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,302,000 after acquiring an additional 91,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

