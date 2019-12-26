Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Hits New 12-Month High at $105.63

Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $105.63 and last traded at $105.44, with a volume of 7857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.05.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cfra set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.43 and its 200 day moving average is $92.27.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.366 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 63,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 51,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.