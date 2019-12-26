Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ:MTP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 952,304 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 426,496 shares.The stock last traded at $0.72 and had previously closed at $0.63.

The firm has a market cap of $1.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Midatech Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ:MTP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.63% of Midatech Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Midatech Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTP)

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in oncology and immunotherapy in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline Research and Development; and Commercial. Its products include Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; Gelclair, an oral gel barrier device indicated for the management and relief of pain due to oral mucositis; Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate, for the treatment and prevention of breast cancer.

