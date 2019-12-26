Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $970,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) will announce $970,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the lowest is $700,000.00. Miragen Therapeutics reported sales of $480,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 million to $5.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.27 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $6.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Miragen Therapeutics.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.02% and a negative net margin of 1,037.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million.

MGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGEN. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Miragen Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,023. Miragen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $15.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

