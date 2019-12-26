Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.25

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 13670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 104.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,401 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 4.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile (NYSE:MBT)

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

