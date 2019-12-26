Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. and subsidiaries is a technology-enabled consumer products company which uses machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to design, develop, market and sell products. The company operates through online retail channels such as Amazon, eBay and Walmart. It owned and operated brand includes hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. The company sells products in home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Mohawk Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE:MWK opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. Mohawk Group has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $10.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.47.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.80 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Mohawk Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 33,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,211,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,825,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

